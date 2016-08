Poll In your opinion, how did Canda do at the Olympics? Choices Excellent! Okay Poor Search form Search

You are here Home It's official! Tue, 2016-06-28 11:07 The Rainy River High School class of 2016 officially marked their step towards adulthood by following in tradition and tossing their caps into the air after graduation ceremonies last Wednesday evening. Image Galleries: Rainy River Record Image: