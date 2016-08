Poll In your opinion, how did Canda do at the Olympics? Choices Excellent! Okay Poor Search form Search

You are here Home Solemn memorial Tue, 2016-07-05 10:49 RR Legion historian, Marjorie Stinzi, placed beautifully hand knitted poppies around the howitzer at the Legion Cenotaph in memory of those lost in the Battle of Somme which began July 1, 1916. 7,000 commonwealth and French troops died on the first day. By the end of the conflict in November, about 420,000 had been killed. Image Galleries: Rainy River Record Image: