You are here Home Bike Rodeo! Tue, 2016-07-12 10:56 The Rainy River Best Start Hub invited the Ontario Provincial Police to hold a bicycle safety rodeo in Rainy River last Tuesday. It was well attended. Constable Guy Beaudry instructs Jace Goodfellow on how to navigate a course safely Jordy and Braden Goodfellow wait their turn. Image Galleries: Rainy River Record Image: