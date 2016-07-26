Poll Will you be making an entry at the Rainy River Giant Pumpkin Festival? Choices Yes No Search form Search

You are here Home Fun Flight Winners Tue, 2016-07-26 14:01 The Fun Flight Champs were Deb Whetzel and Shannon Stone this past weekend at the Ken Pentney Memorial Charity Golf Tournament at Spruce Creek Golf Course. Image Galleries: Rainy River Record Image: