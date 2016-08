Poll In your opinion, how did Canda do at the Olympics? Choices Excellent! Okay Poor Search form Search

You are here Home Crop trial Wed, 2016-08-03 10:26 Kim Jo Bliss, left, the research technician at the Emo Agricultural Research Station chatted with Colin Romyn about the oat trials in progress at the station during the annual open house on Thursday evening. Nearly 50 people dropped by the station for a tour of the crops that are growing at the station.

-Cameron Penney photo Image Galleries: Rainy River Record Image: