You are here Home One tough bank! Tue, 2016-08-09 11:00 Last Friday a person who thought they were in reverse had an ooops... it was in drive. The van struck the Rainy River CIBC bank. The bank sustained minor damage, however, both airbags deployed in the van. The driver was taken to the hospital and later released with no serious injuries. Image Galleries: Rainy River Record Image: