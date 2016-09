Poll Will you be making an entry at the Rainy River Giant Pumpkin Festival? Choices Yes No Search form Search

You are here Home The Champs! Tue, 2016-08-16 09:59 Deb Whetzel, left, won the ladies title again this year and Brayden Delvecchio, right, won the men's title at the Rainy River Open Golf Tournament held at Spruce Creek Golf Course near Morson on Sunday. Image Galleries: Rainy River Record Image: