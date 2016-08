Poll In your opinion, how did Canda do at the Olympics? Choices Excellent! Okay Poor Search form Search

You are here Home MBI 2016 Champs! Tue, 2016-08-23 10:55 Clarence Gibbins, Sr., left, and Clarence Gibbins, Jr., right, show off four of the nice bass they caught to win the Morson Bass International tournament over the weekend! Below are the final weigh-in totals. Image Galleries: Rainy River Record Image: